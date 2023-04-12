Mother of Louisville bank shooter called 911 to report shootings

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of the Louisville bank shooter called 911 saying that her son “currently has a gun and is heading toward” the Old National Bank in the city’s downtown.

“I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a good kid,” the mother of 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon said. She identified herself as his mother during the 911 call, according to the Associated Press.

Another one of those who called 911 to report the shooting was a woman who was taking part virtually in the bank staff’s morning meeting using Microsoft Teams to participate via a video call.

The 911 calls were released by police on Wednesday. None of those who made the calls was identified by police and some information was edited out but the first call came from a woman who was on a video call inside the bank, according to the AP.

Screaming and crying during the call, which lasts four minutes, she says that there’s an active shooter at the bank’s downtown branch.

“I just watched it on a Teams meeting,” she said during the call. “We were having a board meeting. With our commercial (lending) team.”

“We heard multiple shots and everybody started saying, ‘Oh my God’ and then he came into the board room,” she added.

Bank manager Rebecca Buchheit-Sims told CNN that the bank staff were attending their morning meeting before opening for the day when the shooting took place. She said she was taking part in the meeting virtually via the video call.

She told the network the shooting “happened very quickly”.

“I witnessed people being murdered,” she said. “I don’t know how else to say that.”

One of the subsequent 911 calls reporting the shooting came from a woman who was in the building. Gunshots can be heard in the background during the call.

“I’m in a closet hiding,” she says in the call, adding that people have been shot and that she knows who the shooter is, saying “he works with us”.

More follows...