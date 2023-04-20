Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 25-year-old who killed five people at a bank in downtown Louisville earlier this month left behind writings describing his motivations ahead of the mass shooting, The Daily Mail reports.

The writings, which have not been viewed by The Independent, reportedly describe the gunman intending to make a statement about mental health issues and gun access in America, as well as expressing suicidal thoughts, according to the Mail.

The shooting, which took place around 8.30am at a branch of Old National Bank, injured eight people and killed five employees at the bank: Tommy Elliott, Joshua Barrick, Juliana Farmer, Deana Eckert, and James Tutt.

The victims included close friends of Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, who has spoken candidly about the personal toll of the shooting.

“This is awful,” he said of Elliot following the shooting. “I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today.”

“He was one of the people I talked to most in the world, and very rarely were we talking about my job,” the governor added during a press conference.

Connor Sturgeon purchased the AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre legally at a local dealership not long before the shooting, according to police.

The 25-year-old allegedly posted disturbing messages on social media and left a voicemail with a friend describing feeling “suicidal” and his plans to “kill everyone at the bank.”

The body of the gunman, who was fatally shot by police, will be tested posthumously for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), his father has said.

CTE is a brain disease caused in part by repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions and non-concussive impacts, according to the Boston University CTE Center.

Connor Sturgeon’s family have said he suffered from “mental health challenges” but showed no warning signs of wanting to commit violence.

Sturgeon’s history of concussions was first revealed by a former classmate who told The Daily Beast that he was injured to the point of wearing a helmet on the basketball court.

“The big thing I keep going back to is that in the first year of high school, we played football together in eighth grade, he was out most of the year because he had multiple concussions,” said the former classmate, who did not want to be named.

“Then he had a couple more in high school.”