The mother of Love has Won cult leader Amy Carlson says the question of whether her daughter was murdered remains open after the case was swept "under the rug".

In an exclusive interview with NBC’s Dateline, Ms Carlson’s mother Linda Haythorne spoke out after prosecutors dropped charges against seven people in connection to a morbid ritual involging Carlson’s decaying corpse.

"It seems like they’re kind of brushing it under the rug," Ms Haythorne said in a clip of the interview published by People. "That’s the way I feel, anyway."

Seven members of the spiritual cult were taken into custody after the decaying body of Ms Carlson, 45, was discovered in the group’s headquarters in Colorado in April.

"Father God" Juan Castillo, along with members Ryan Kramer, John Robertson, Karin Raymond, Christopher Royer, Sara Rudolph, and Ma obdulia Franco Gonzalez, were charged with misdemeanour with child abuse as two minors were inside the home.

Ms Haythorne believes there’s still a question of whether her daughter was murdered. She told The Denver Gazette in September she’s frustrated Mr Castillo is no longer charged in the case, adding that she’s "afraid he’s going to hurt someone else".

Amy "Madre Dios" Carlson y Jason "Padre Dios" Castillo (Supplied)

Saguache County District Attorney Alonzo Payne defended dropping the charges against the group.

"Our office looked at all the documents and everything that was provided, and from our perspective, the allegations could not be met beyond a reasonable doubt," he told Dateline.

After finding the body and investigating the case, Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick told Dateline’s Keith Morrison justice has not been served.

"I can understand why they would be angry, frustrated, I guess disgusted with the entire process. I don’t blame them for having those feelings," he said.

"I think we walked away from something that needed to be addressed.

Dateline’s The Ascension of Mother God airs Friday at 9pm ET.