The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Massachusetts man was arrested after he allegedly killed a 15-year-old he was in a ‘relationship with’ just hours before she was set to graduate from middle school.

Trevor Bady, 21, of Tewksbury, claimed to be dating Ahliana Dickey, who was found dead inside her family home in Lowell on Saturday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Bady was being held in jail after being arraigned at Lowell District Court on Tuesday on murder charges in connection to her death, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

On June 14, Dickey was supposed to attend her eighth-grade graduation at Lowell Middle School. But when she failed to show up, a family member went to check on her and found her body inside her bedroom. The teen had multiple gunshot wounds and shell casings were found at the scene.

“Ahliana should have been finishing eighth grade on Friday,” Ryan said at a press conference on Monday.

He said Dickey had confided in a number of people that Bady was abusing her, and that he had threatened her many times in the past, including as recently as last week.

Bady allegedly killed Dickey on Friday when they two got into an argument, he said.

Trevor Bady, 21, of Tewksbury, is accused killing Ahliana Dickey, 15, who he claimed to be dating ( WHDH )

A witness who called 911 just after midnight told police they heard a female screaming “get off me, get away from me, I don’t want to be with you anymore.” The argument was followed by gunshots, the caller said.

When Lowell police responded to the scene, they did not find anyone. Surveillance footage shows two people arguing outside the apartment where Ahliana was found.

Ryan said Bady took an Uber to Dickey’s home before the murder, and left after the shooting.

“The driver of that Uber later reported to police that he was concerned by the behavior of that passenger and he later was able to identify that individual as Mr. Bady,” Ryan said.

At Bady’s arraignment on Tuesday, prosecutors say Ahliana had told others he had hit her, causing bruises and a bloody lip.

“On June 12, 2024, Alianah confided in one person that this defendant made statements such as ‘I’m going to kill you, I’m going to kill your grandma’ and that he was going to shoot up her house and that he threatened to kidnap her and shoot her,” the assistant district attorney said.

Bady was arraigned on charges of murder, armed home invasion, using a firearm while committing a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. He was held without bail. His next court date was set for July 30.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office continue to investigate the murder.

The families of both Dickey and Bady gathered together at the press conference where they wiped away tears but declined to speak. Dickey’s father Scott Dickey had previously told a local news outlet that he was reeling from the loss.

A GoFundMe created for the family describes Dickey as “a young beautiful lady with the brightest smile.” By Tuesday afternoon, more than $10,500 had been raised toward the campaign’s $20,000 goal.

“We have faced the worst fear in our lives. One of our children was brutally taken from us,”

“I can’t believe we have to stomach this and bring our minds to write something like this . . . Our family is hurting during this horrible tragedy. No parent should have to burry their kid.”