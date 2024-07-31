Mystery after Lyft driver who agreed to drive passenger 400 miles goes missing

Support truly

A Lyft driver in Georgia has disappeared after agreeing to drive a passenger 400 miles.

Leonard John Beiner, 57, was working as a part-time Lyft driver in the city of Ball Ground when he was scheduled to drive a customer some 400 miles to Jacksonville, Florida, according to the Cherokee County sheriff’s office. The round trip would take approximately 12 hours.

Family members told WSBTV that they had not heard from Beiner since July 18, and that after several days of trying to call, his phone went straight to "the operator line."

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Beiner was last seen on July 22, when he checked himself into Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta but left the following day.

Lyft said in a statement that its records show no evidence that Beiner had an out-of-state drop off scheduled for July 18, according to 11 Alive News.

Leonard John Beiner, 57, was working as a part-time Lyft driver in Cherokee County, Georgia, when he disappeared earlier this month ( Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office )

The company confirmed it was working with law enforcement on the investigation to find Beiner.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Beiner's family and loved ones during this difficult time, and we've been in contact with law enforcement to assist them with their investigation," Lyft said in a statement.

Beiner is 5'7, 225 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair. He walks with a cane, according to a missing person’s report.

Cherokee County Sheriff's officials have asked that anyone who sees Beiner, or knows of his whereabouts, call their office at 770-928-0239, the Atlanta Police Department, or 911.