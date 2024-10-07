Custodian followed home and shot ‘execution-style’ after argument over gym etiquette

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A California man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in the death of a custodian who was fatally shot following a dispute over gym etiquette.

Maarji Afridi, 21, of Daly City, is accused of following Rolando Viray Yanga, 60, home from a gym on Sunday and shooting him “execution style,” according to KTVU.

The tragic shooting stemmed from an argument between the two men that saw Afridi accused of repeatedly violating gym rules at Fitness 19 at the Westlake Shopping Center, authorities said.

“The confrontation here was over cleanliness at the gym,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said, adding that the suspect wasn’t following the rules. “Walking around barefoot, not taking care of cleaning things, putting things in the toilet that didn’t belong there - and the victim called him out on it.”

Rolando Viray Yanga, 60, was shot and killed on Monday ( KTVU )

Yanga had approached Afridi, a member who was “known to cause trouble,” about the alleged vandalism in the bathroom and things got heated.

Just after 7pm that evening, surveillance video from Yanga’s neighbor shows the man driving home after he left the gym. Another car is following him and just seconds later, at least eight gunshots can be heard.

Yanga had been shot and killed outside his home.

UPDATE: Surveillance video shows Rolando Yanga, 60, being followed to his home on S. Mayfair in Daly City by 2nd car, neighbor tells me. Moments later, numerous gunshots are heard. Maarij Afridi, 21, charged by @SanMateoCoDA w/murder in incident that began w/dispute at gym pic.twitter.com/8JieEi5Ig1 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) October 3, 2024

“It’s an execution murder,” Wagstaffe said, adding that eight shots were fired from a 10mm handgun.

“Gets within 15 feet of him and opens fire on him, hitting the victim,” Wagstaffe continued. “The victim went down. And the suspect then walked up to him and pumped some additional rounds into him at point-blank range.”

Daly City police arrested Afridi and his 50-year-old mother Zaib Afridi outside their apartment complex about two miles away.

‘Highly cherished and respected’ Yanga’s family have launched a fundraising to help pay for his funeral ( GoFundMe )

Maarji Afridi was charged with murder and multiple enhancements, including the special circumstance of lying in wait, which means if convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Afridi’s mother was charged as an accessory to a felony. Both mother and son are expected back in court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Yanga’s family are heartbroken over the loss of their loved one.

A GoFundMe campaign created by the family to pay for funeral expenses, support the family and keep Yanga’s truck had raised more than $42,000 as of Monday.

A friend told ABC7 that Yanga was like an “older brother or uncle…always thinking of other people and sharing things with them. He is highly cherished and respected. He enjoyed sharing his gifts and talents with mankind and humankind.”