Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mother of a missing 11-year-old girl allegedly took a trip to the mountains of North Carolina during the three-week period it took her to report the disappearance.

Authorities say that Madalina Cojocari was seen in a school bus surveillance video on 21 November at Bailey Middle School in Cornelius, north of Charlotte.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, told police that she last saw her daughter on 23 November but did not report her missing to school officials until 15 December, police say.

Madalina Cojocari (Cornelius Police)

Ms Cojocari, 37, and her husband, Madalina’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested in December for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. They both remain in custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

According to unsealed warrants in the case, Ms Cojocari told investigators that she and her husband argued on the night of 23 November after Madalina went to bed.

And she said that after the row he drove back to his family’s home in Michigan “to recover some items,” the warrant states.

Ms Cojocari told police that it was only when her husband returned on 26 November that she asked him if he knew where her daughter was.

The warrant states that she told officers her husband did not know and asked her the same question.

Diana Cojocari, 37, and Christopher Palmiter, 60, pictured in mugshots (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

When investigators asked why she had not reported her daughter missing at that point, she told them “she was worried it might start a ‘conflict’ between her and Christopher.”

“She explained that she believed her husband put her family in danger, but did not know what happened to Madalina,” the warrant states.

Police have asked for anyone who witnessed a trip they believe Diana Cojocari may have taken to Madison County, North Carolina, between 22 November and 15 December.

Cornelius Police issued a photograph of a Toyota Prius as well as two selfie photographs seemingly taken by Diana Cojocari in the mountains while her daughter was unaccounted for.

Madalina was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes and a white T-shirt and jacket, authorities have aid.

The FBI has described her as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. Officials released a photo of a smiling Madalina wearing a shirt that reads, “I can change the world with love.”