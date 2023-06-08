Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Minnesota investigating the disappearance of missing mother-of-two Madeline Kingsbury, 26, have reported finding human remains and arrested the father of her children on suspicion of murder.

Officers said they found the remains on the side of a highway in Mabel “using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation.”

They subsequently moving to take Adam Fravel, 29, into custody where he was charged on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the Winona County Detention Center.

Police said Fravel had been arrested “on probable cause in connection to her disappearance”.

“The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office are working as quickly as possible to positively identify the remains,” they added.

Madeline Kingsbury was last seen dropping her children off at day care on 31 March, sparking a major search operation that saw special prosecutor Phil Prokopowicz drawn out of retirement to assist.

Fravel, with whom Kingsbury was engaged in a bitter custody battle, was the last person to see her alive and released a statement proclaiming his innocence as the investigation got underway and he found himself subject to suspicion.

“Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury,” he said.

“During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement.

“I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my five-year-old and two-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything.”

Fravel said that law enforcement had advised him against attending press conferences or assisting in search efforts “due to safety concerns”, adding: “My non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth.

“I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely.”

