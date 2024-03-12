Madeline Soto case: Mother’s boyfriend hit with 60 new charges of child sexual abuse

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The boyfriend of a dead Florida girl’s mother is facing sixty additional charges of alleged sexual abuse, as the investigation into her death continues.

Madeline Soto, 13, was reported missing on 26 February in Kissimmee, close to Orlando.

Stephan Sterns was arrested a few days later, after “disturbing” images and videos were found on his phone. Madeline’s body was discovered on Friday 1 March.

Kissimmee Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it had charged Mr Sterns, 37, with multiple additional offences, including eight counts of Sexual Battery on a Child Under 12. He is being held without bond.

Stephan Sterns is facing 60 new child sexual abuse charges in relation to Madeline Soto’s case (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

"We appreciate the efforts of our partners in the State Attorney’s Office in assisting with seeking justice for Madeline," Kissimmee Chief of Police Betty Holland said in a statement.

“With this being a complex case with many facets, our work is not done, and we are continuing our investigation into the timeline leading up to Madeline's death.”

So far, no charges have been filed against him or any others in relation to Madeline’s death.

The teenager was reported missing, after Mr Sterns claimed he had dropped her off close to her school, on Monday 26 February.

However, she never showed up for class and police later said that they believe she was already dead earlier that morning.

Madeline Soto: Sheriff shares update on missing girl

OCSO arrested him two days later, after finding some initial material on his phone which they said was “disturbing”. Mr Sterns had attempted to delete that material, officers said.

In Tuesday’s update, the suspect was charged with:

Eight counts of Sexual Battery on a Child Under 12

Five counts of Sexual Battery with a Child 12-18

Seven counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation

40 counts of Unlawful Possession of Materials Depicting Sexual Performance by a Child 10 or More Images

The charges come after court documents outlined alleged abuse carried out by Mr Sterns in Madeline’s home over the past two years.

The data behind those images and videos found on his phone showed abuse dating back to August 2022, when the victim was 11 years old.

Madeline’s birthday matches that of the victim identified in the document.

The media was discovered despite Mr Sterns saying he had accidentally performed a factory reset of his phone the day Madeline vanished.

Mr Sterns now faces an arraignment hearing on 2 April.