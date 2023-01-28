Madison Brooks suspect faces second rape charge for alleged 2020 assault of minor

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of four suspects charged in the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks — who was fatally hit by a car after the alleged assault — has been arrested in connection with a second rape dating back to 2020.

Kaivon Washington, 18, was charged this week with third-degree rape in the 15 January incident involving Ms Brooks, then posted bond on Thursday and was released in Baton Rouge. On Friday, he turned himself in to authorities in Livingston Parish, about a half hour away, where he was booked on a count of first-degree rape stemming from an incident three years ago, according to The Advocate.

Arrest documents show that a 12-year-old girl told police Washington had raped her at a pool party in Walker in May 2020, the newspaper reported. He allegedly followed her into a room at her apartment, pulled off her towel, threw her on the bed and raped her while covering her mouth, according to the affidavit.

“After me saying no about four or five times, he pushed me, he pulled my towel off and he pushed me onto the bed and he raped me for almost an hour,” the sobbing victim told local journalist Kiran Chawla.

The victim reported the rape to police in 2021, telling the reporter how she worked up the courage to tell her mother about the attack, the teen’s voice altered to protect her identity.

“One day I wrote it all down in a notebook, and I left it open on my bed. I went to school and while I was at school, I texted my mom. I told her to go read the notebook that was in my room.”

After the girl and her mother went to Walker police in 2021, no charges were filed — but the case was revisited after Washington was arrested for the Brooks rape, and Livingston Parish authorities spoke to a female juvenile witness, The Advocate reported.

The Independent has reached out to attorney Ron Haley, who is representing Washington in the Brooks case.

The 18-year-old and a 17-year-old — who cannot be named because he is a minor — have been charged with third-degree rape, while Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, have been charged with principal to rape in the Brooks assault.

A 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, she’d spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar, where video showed her stumbling and struggling to stand in front of at least one of the suspects before they left the bar together, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men in a car before they dropped her off. A ride-share driver then struck the 19-year-old and she died hours later in the hospital.

At a bond hearing this week, 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers said that he had watched a video filmed by one of the four suspects inside the car with Brooks.

The judge said that the video shows the suspects “callously” laughing at the drunk 19-year-old woman as she slurred her words, reported local outlet WAFB.

Lee and Carver posted bond and were released on Wednesday and Washington on Thursday, while the 17-year-old’s bond hearing has been postponed until February.