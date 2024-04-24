Someone fishing with a magnet dredged up vital new evidence in a couple’s killing

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A person magnet fishing in a Georgia creek pulled up a rifle as well as some lost belongings of a couple found slain in the same area more than nine years ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says driver's licenses, credit cards and other items dragged from Horse Creek in rural Telfair County are “new evidence” in a murder case that's still awaiting trial.

A person who was magnet fishing in the creek on April 14 discovered a .22-caliber rifle, the GBI said in a news release Monday.

They returned to the same spot two days later and made another find: A bag containing a cellphone, a pair of driver's licenses and credit cards.

The agency says the licenses and credit cards belonged to Bud and June Runion. The couple was robbed and fatally shot before their bodies were discovered off a county road in January 2015.

Authorities say the couple, from Marietta north of Atlanta, made the three-hour drive to Telfair County to meet someone offering to sell Bud Runion a 1966 Mustang.

Ronnie Adrian ‘Jay’ Towns makes his first courtroom appearance,

A few days later, investigators arrested Ronnie Adrian “Jay” Towns on charges of armed robbery and murder. They said Towns lured the couple to Telfair County by replying to an online ad that the 69-year-old Bud Runion had posted seeking a classic car, though Towns didn't own such a vehicle.

Towns is tentatively scheduled to stand trial in August, more than nine years after his arrest, according to the GBI. His defense attorney, Franklin Hogue, did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment Tuesday.

The items found in the creek led investigators to obtain warrants to search a Telfair County home where they recovered additional evidence, the GBI's statement said. The agency gave no further details.

Georgia courts threw out Towns' first indictment over problems with how the grand jury was selected — a prolonged legal battle that concluded in 2019. Towns was indicted for a second time in the killings in 2020, and the case was delayed again by the COVID-19 pandemic. He has pleaded not guilty.

Court proceedings have also likely been slowed by prosecutors' decision to seek the death penalty, which requires extra pretrial legal steps.