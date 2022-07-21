Jump to content
Mysterious death of 14-year-old girl ruled a homicide

Maine State Police are appealing for information about the teenager’s death

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 21 July 2022 15:16
<p>Police in Maine are asking for information about the homicide of a 14-year-old girl (file)</p>

Police in Maine are asking for information about the homicide of a 14-year-old girl (file)

(Maine State Police)

Police in Maine have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 14-year-old girl was discovered in her home.

The teenager’s mother found her body when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on Monday, a spokesperson with the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

Her death was initially considered suspicious, and was ruled a homicide on Wednesday after an autopsy was completed by the state medical examiner.

Her identity and the circumstances of her death have not yet been released.

State police said a red 2010 Chevy Impala with a Maine support wildlife registration plate had gone missing from the home.

Mount Vernon in Maine, marked above, has a population of around 1600 people

(Google Maps)

The vehicle was found in the nearby town of Wayne on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Mount Vernon has a population of around 1600, and is about 20 miles (32kms) northwest of the state capitol Augusta.

Anyone who saw the Impala between Monday evening and Tuesday morning is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

