A Wisconsin appeals court rejects bid for new trial from Making a Murderer subject Steven Avery.

Steven Avery is currently serving life sentences for the murder of freelance photogragher Teresa Halbach in 2005.

The case was turned into a hit Netflix documentary Making a Murderer.

Releasing its decision on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals issued a statement saying that Avery was not entitled to a fresh hearing over new evidence and a third party suspect.

“We hold that Avery’s 974.06 motions are insufficient on their face to entitle him to a hearing and that the circuit court did not erroneously exercise its discretion in denying the motions to vacate and for reconsideration,” the court wrote.

“Accordingly, we affirm.”

On Tuesday, Avery’s attorney Katherine Zellner vowed to keep fighting to prove his innocence regardless of the decision.

Tomorrow the appellate court announces its decision in Steven Avery’s case. We are hoping justice prevails but regardless of the outcome our quest never ends until Steven is free. @MakingAMurderer #TruthWins — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) July 27, 2021

“We are hoping justice prevails but regardless of the outcome our quest never ends until Steven is free,” Zellner wrote.

Avery was convicted of Halbach’s murder