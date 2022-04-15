A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment 56-year-old Vincent Jean, of New Jersey, ran over a 23-year-old woman after ramming into her multiple times.

Mr Jean, who was identified by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, is accused of ramming the woman victim with his Mitsubishi SUV several times in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder.

During the attack on Tuesday morning, Mr Jean allegedly drove onto the lawn of an address on Salem Avenue in Elizabeth with the apparent aim of running over the woman, who was not named.

Union County prosecutors said the pair were involved in a “minor car accident” before the woman took pictures of Mr Jean’s car, allegedly for the purpose of identification for police.

He then drove his Mitsubishi SUV towards the unidentified woman and “she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck,” prosecutors said on Tuesday.

“The suspect drove onto the lawn and struck the victim, then drove over her before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.”

A video obtained by DaillyMail.com and shared to social media following the incident shows the encounter with Mr Jean allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle, and a woman being rammed.

At least one witness screams with shock as the attack unfolds, and the video ends with the woman lying down on the grass.

Prosecutors said police arrived at the scene at about 8.30am on Tuesday to find a woman lying down with “critical” injuries. She was taken to hospital and remains there.

Mr Jean, who also faces multiple other charges, is being held at Union County Jail awaiting a court appearance. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.