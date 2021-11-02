A father has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his daughter’s boyfriend, whom he blamed for selling the underage girl into the sex trade.

John Eisenman, 60, rescued his juvenile daughter in October last year after discovering that she had been sex trafficked in Seattle, Washington.

Authorities say that after he returned his daughter safely to the city of Spokane, he found out the location of 19-year-old Aaron Sorensen, whom he believed was responsible.

He then drove to a property in Airway Heights in Spokane County and allegedly waited for the boyfriend to arrive.

“During that encounter Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle,” Spokane Police Department said in a statement.

“Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death.

“After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside.”

The car remained there until last month, when someone drove it to Spokane and left it in the city and the body was discovered when people searched through the abandoned vehicle.

Amber Hellmann told KHQ-TV that her boyfriend and a friend were working outside and noticed that the car had been left in the same place for a long period of time.

“They were just looking around and for some reason, they decided to look in the trunk and all I hear is, ‘there’s a body’,” she told the TV station.

Police say they do not think that the person who moved the car knew there was a body in it, and believe the victim was killed in November 2020.

Mr Eisenman, who has no record of violence or criminal history, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.