A New Jersey man has been charged for allegedly threatening crew and passengers on a plane heading to the state from Florida this week.

Luis A Vaquero, 27, of Passaic County, refused to comply with flight attendant instructions, banged on the cockpit door and called out and threatened the captain after the flight departed from Miami on Saturday.

Vaquero began making disturbing comments shortly after the flight took off, according to a release from the US Department of Justice. The reported remarks included threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passengers, the release noted.

Officials allege he then threatened a flight crew member who declined to serve him alcohol after the beverage window service closed. The suspect allegedly told the crew member: “You better watch out, sh**’s gonna happen to you.”

After the plane landed at Newark Liberty International Airport, the captain made an announcement requesting that all passengers remain seated so law enforcement could first remove a passenger.

That’s when the man forced his way to the front of the plane and banged on the flight deck door. He reportedly said: “I need the pilot to come outside!”

A flight attendant tried to stop the interaction and Vaquero yelled at them, “I will really break your f****** jaw”, using a racial slur.

“I want to see that f****** captain!” The man allegedly continued to scream expletives and called the captain the N-word. The captain emerged from the cockpit and the man proceeded to make threats within six inches of him until law enforcement responded.

Officials later escorted Vaquero off the plane. He was charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation. He faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.

“Over the course of a three-hour flight, we alleged Vaquero lost his temper and physically harassed not only the crew and captain, but passengers, making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passenger,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly.

“It all culminated in a terrifying attack and attempted breach of the flight deck when witnesses say he banged on the cockpit door and confronted the pilot.

“The harrowing flight and other similar incidents onboard airplanes recently are creating tension and fear for fliers and crew members. FBI Newark has a warning for those who think it may not be a big deal—they're breaking federal law, and they will be brought to justice.”

Officials did not provide additional details about the incident. Vaquero had an initial court appearance on Monday before being released.