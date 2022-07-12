Father ‘kills daughter’s three dogs by locking them in hot car for days’

A Florida man has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly killed three of his daughter’s dogs by locking them in a hot car for days while she was out of town.

Felton Charles Henderson, 72, was booked by Escambia County police on Friday under charges of animal cruelty causing death, pain and suffering, according to local media reports.

His bond was set at $45,000 (£38,000).

Escambia County sheriff Chip Simmons told local media outlets that Mr Henderson’s daughter left her three dogs with him while she went out of town for a few days.

She left behind water and food, and did everything appropriately, according to the sheriff’s office.

“When she returned after a couple of days, she asked where her dogs were,” Mr Simmons said. “Henderson takes her to a blue Toyota Camry, he opens the doors, and he pulls out three dead dogs.”

The sheriff said the accused locked these dogs in his car “knowing full well that they would not survive”. All three dogs perished from the heat.

“It is apparent that all he did was lock these dogs in today’s heat, yesterday’s heat, the day before yesterday’s heat,” Mr Simmons stated.

Mr Henderson did not say anything before gathering a few items from the garage and leaving, according to an arrest report quoted by North Escambia.

The sheriff said it was apparent he locked the dogs in the car despite the summer heat over the past few days.

“You can imagine the suffering they (the dogs) probably went through,” Mr Simmons added. “He was arrested for animal cruelty.”

“This is no way to treat an animal. They rely on you to give them the care and concern, and you did none of that, so you will go to jail for animal cruelty.”

Leaving pets unattended inside a parked car is considered animal cruelty, according to Florida law. Even if it is for a short duration, violators receive hefty fines for doing so. Temperatures rise quickly in a parked car and can cause irreparable organ damage or even death.