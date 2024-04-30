‘Drunk’ man injured and arrested after kicking a bison

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A bison in Yellowstone National Park did not take kindly to a tourist kicking it in the leg, according to park officials.

Park rangers responded to a call about a man allegedly harassing a bison herd and kicking one of the animals on 21 April. The incident occurred about seven miles (11 km) inside the park’s west entrance.

Clarence Yoder, 40, was stopped in a vehicle in West Yellowstone, Montana, according to the National Parks Service.

“Rangers responded to the area after receiving a report of an individual who harassed a herd of bison and kicked a bison in the leg,” NPS said.

Rangers arrested Yoder for attacking the animal, and found that he had “sustained minor injuries from the encounter with the bison”. Park rangers did not provide details about his injuries.

Yoder was charged with intoxication, disorderly conduct, and approaching and disturbing wildlife.

A pair of bison navigating an icy lake at Yellowstone National Park. A man was injured and arrested after he allegedly kicked a bison in the park in late April ( Creekside at Yellowstone )

The driver of the car, a 37-year-old, was charged with driving under the influence, failing to yield to a police car, and for disturbing wildlife.

Both men from Idaho Falls, Idaho, pleaded not guilty in court on 22 April.

Bison are North America’s largest land mammal. Bulls can reach 2,000 pounds, (900kg), and run up to 40mph (65kph).

Tourists who get too close have been injured by the animals. This is the first time a bison has injured a park visitor this year.

“The last reported incident occurred on July 17, 2023,” NPS said. “There was one reported incident in 2023 and three in 2022.”

Yellowstone officials have asked visitors to stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all large wildlife in the park.

“When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves,” officials said. “If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.”

Some Yellowstone facilities began opening for the busy summer season last week.