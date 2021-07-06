Man shot dead by police after firing on news team covering house fire

A man was fatally shot in in San Antonio, Texas, following a standoff with officers after he allegedly fired a weapon at his family and a television crew.

The man, who is in his 20s but has not been formally identified, fired shots at a television crew who were filming a house burning and fled to a nearby residence.

According to San Antonio's police chief, William McManus, the man appeared to know people inside the house, and was related to the owner of the burning house.

The television crew, from KSAT news, meanwhile ran away. As did the man’s family members, who were being interviewed about the house burning, according to CNN.

Officers were able to get the people out of the house and the man hid in two sheds, Mr McManus said.

“Officers at that point decided to lock him out. He saw them at the screen door. He started shooting at them,” the police chief continued. “Five police officers returned fire, and he is deceased in the backyard right now”.

The five officers were said to have between five and 18 years of experience with the San Antonio Police Department.

Mr McManus added that there are currently on administrative duty until the San Antonio district attorney reviews the case.

San Antonio firefighters have classified the house fire as suspicious, according to KSAT.