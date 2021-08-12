Man accused of killing father and placing his head on a dinner plate in the freezer

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with killing his father before allegedly cutting his head off and placing it on a white dinner plate in a freezer of his home.

Donald L. Meshey Jr, 32, reportedly told police after his arrest that he had found a “cadaver doll” that looked like his father, then butchered it.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victim, but WJACTV said police have identified the remains as the man’s father, 67-year-old Donald L Meshey.

Mr Meshey Sr also lived at the address.

Law enforcement were called to the house in West Strawberry St, Lancaster, on Wednesday morning by a female relative of the two men who told officers she had found a severed head.

"Patrol officers made contact with the reporting person, who advised them that she had just been inside the residence and spoke with Meshey,” a statement from Lancaster Police said.

Mr Meshey Jr allegedly escorted an attending officer inside the kitchen and removed “what appeared to be a human head from the freezer to show the officer”.

Mr Meshey Jr later told detectives he had “found what he described as a ‘cadaver doll’ in his father’s bedroom, which looked and sounded like his father".

“Meshey admitted to stabbing the ‘cadaver doll’ for 2 to 3 minutes with a knife and then dismembered the body,” with an eight inch knife, the statement read.

According to Pennlive , Mr Meshey Jr then used a 3-foot saw to dismember the body and placed the body parts in garbage bags and left them in the basement of the house and a car.

Authorities say Mr Meshey Jr is facing charges including criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Pennlive reported Mr Meshey Jr had previous criminal convictions for harassment and criminal mischief, and had been ordered to undergo anger management sessions.