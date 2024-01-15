Man fatally shot on subway train in Brooklyn after dispute over loud music
Richard Henderson, 45, had been trying to break up an argument when he was shot, police said
A man was shot and killed on the subway in Brooklyn when he tried to break up a fight between two other passengers who were arguing over loud music, New York City Police said.
Richard Henderson, 25, died after being shot aboard the Manhattan-bound No. 3 train just after 8pm on Sunday.
Mr Henderson was just a few stops from his home in Crown Heights when he was shot multiple times in the back and shoulder, the NYPD said.
He was transported to the NYC Health + Hospitals / Kings County, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.
The shooting is the latest in the New York City subway system’s turbulent start to the new year, which have included two train derailments, one of which injured 26 people.