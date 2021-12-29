Three suspects accused of stealing dogs and then shooting dead owner’s friend at gas station

Fatal shooting occurred at gas station meeting over stolen dogs

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Wednesday 29 December 2021 18:46
<p>Police in Texas are trying to find this matte black Chrysler 300 in relation to a fatal shooting at a gas station in Houston</p>

(Harris Country Sheriff’s Office)

Police officers in Texas are looking for three people after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in relation to the theft of dogs from a breeder.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting took place at 5.52pm on Tuesday at the Murphy USA gas station in the parking lot of a Walmart in eastern Houston.

The suspects in the shooting stole multiple dogs from a kennel before contacting their owner about returning them in exchange for a reward.

A meeting was arranged at the gas station between the suspects and a man whom officials say was a friend of the owner of the animals.

When they met, a fight broke out and the man was gunned down. Initially believed to have been struck in the leg by a bullet, upon further investigation, deputies found he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency services began CPR and the victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, deputies said.

Homicide lieutenant Robert Minchew said that a friend of the deceased individual ran into the Walmart and was detained there having been identified by his clothing from CCTV footage. He is being questioned.

The public has been asked to help identify the three suspects who fled the scene in a matte black Chrysler 300.

They are described by police as being in their 20s and are thought to be “light-complexioned black males”.

