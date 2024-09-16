‘She thought she could save him’: Man stabs wife at Bible class hosted by her sister

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A man who stabbed his wife to death at a Bible study hosted by his sister has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Robert Castillo, 41, from Minnesota pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and apologized in court for killing his wife, reported ABC News .

Castillo and his wife, Corinna Woodhull, 41, were married for about two years with five children when they attended Castillo’s sister’s Bible study on March 21, 2023.

At approximately 9pm that night in a home in St. Paul, Castillo leaned close to his wife and reportedly whispered something in her ear, CBS reported.

She shook her head as if to say “no” and Castillo pulled out a concealed hunting knife and stabbed her multiple times until the family was able to prize the weapon from his hands.

Robert Castillo admitted murdering his wife at his sister’s Bible class, and has been sentenced to 33 years in Jail. ( Courtesy of Ramsey County )

St. Paul police described a "chaotic scene," with multiple people restraining Castillo before officers arrested him at the house, said CBS.

Woodhull, 41, died at the hospital.

Castillo’s attorney Mark Austin said his client was unable to remember anything about the attack as he took so many drugs that morning.

Nevertheless, Castillo accepted responsibility for his actions, telling the court: "I’m taking full responsibility for my actions, even if I don’t recall anything that happened that day due to my... drug-induced psychosis”.

Woodhull’s family was hesitant about the marriage due to her husband’s troubled past which included eight prior felony convictions, including second-degree assault for beating another woman with a hammer, according to ABC.

Her mother, Linda Castle, told NBC her daughter wanted to help people who couldn’t help themselves and “she thought she could save him.”

Police uncovered divorce papers in the victim’s car, which Castle assumes were a clear motive behind her murder.

“She knew it was time to walk away, and that’s why she’s dead,” she said.

In a GoFundMe that was set up in Woodhull’s memory, the family wrote: “She was a victim of domestic violence, her husband stabbed her at Bible Study and she was pronounced dead at the hospital. We want to raise money to help honor Corrina's life and legacy.”