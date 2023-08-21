Seven pedestrians injured as car ploughs into crowd in Midtown Manhattan

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seven pedestrians have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people in the heart of Manhattan.

The shocking incident unfolded on Sunday night when a 29-year-old woman, who has not been named, went on a car crash rampage across New York City, according to the NYPD.

Police said that the woman first drove her Honda Accord through a red light on East 36th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan,just before midnight, ramming a group of people who were crossing the road at the time.

Six men aged 24 to 61 and one 34-year-old woman were struck and wounded, with their injuries ranging from stable to critical.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Following the crash, the driver allegedly took off in the car, driving through the Midtown Tunnel and into Queens.

Sometime later, she was involved in a three-car crash on the Long Island Expressway, police said.

No one was injured in this crash and the drivers of the two other vehicles were able to drive off in the aftermath.

Police said that the woman – from Belle Mead, New Jersey – was arrested and was taken to the North Shore University Hospital.

She is currently undergoing a mental health evaluation with police saying she did not appear to be under the influence at the time.

Her identity is currently unknown.

It is also unclear what charges she may face and what events may have led up to the incident.

Witnesses of the Midtown Manhattan crash described a chaotic scene where they initially thought there had been a shooting.

“I came into the scene, there was people strung out. I thought there was a shooting,” filmmaker Connor Hopkins told CBS New York.

“One of the people on our team was a medic, thank God, and was one of the first people there. Did triage until the medics got there.”