Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Witness who called 911 to report brutal rape of Manhattan jogger claims no one else stepped in to help

‘Nobody even looked in our direction,’ says Good Samaritan who stopped to help sexual assault victim

Bevan Hurley
Friday 04 November 2022 15:41
Democrat candidate points out that crime in Oklahoma is higher than in New York

A witness who called 911 to report the rape of a jogger in Manhattan has claimed that bystanders ignored the victim’s pleas for help.

Police say a 43-year-old woman was grabbed from behind before being choked and sexually assaulted near Pier 45 in New York City’s West Village at 5.30am on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

Her attacker fled on a Citi Bike with her cell phone and wallet, police say.

A suspect, Carl Phanor, 29, was arrested after using the woman’s credit cards at a Target in Midtown.

Gabrielle Sumkin, a 23-year-old human resources worker, told the Post that she was out running when she came across the distressed victim bleeding from her elbows and face.

“She was just kind of saying, ‘I need help, I need help’”.

Recommended

Ms Sumkin called 911 and stayed with the woman for 15 to 20 minutes until an ambulance arrived.

“Nobody even looked in our direction, which was a bit strange,” she told the Post.

“No one else I think would’ve helped her, which was really unfortunate also. I would’ve liked to see a bit more of a collective effort there from the other runners, there were a bunch of them.” 

Carl Phanor has been charged with the rape of a 43-year-old female jogger in Manhattan on Thursday morning

(DCPI)

Mr Phanor was wanted by authorities for a previous sexual assault on the Hudson Riverway in October, and reportedly had 25 previous convictions.

Ms Sumkin said she was sickened to find out later through news reports that the woman she helped had been raped.

Figures from the NYPD show rapes are up 11 per cent so far this year compared to the same period last year.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin claimed the attack was evidence of opponents Kathy Hochul’s failed crime policies.

“Vote like your life depends on it, because it does,” he tweeted.

Robbery and felony assaults have also seen sharp increases in 2022 compared to this time last year, while murder cases are down by nearly 14 per cent, NYPD data shows.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in