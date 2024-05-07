The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police in New York City are investigating after an individual believed to be a teenager died after being shot in the head in SoHo.

The incident occurred around 2.30pm on Spring Street, according to ABC 7.

The victim is believed to be around 16-years-old. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead at the facility.

Two suspects are believed to have fled the scene on Citi Bikes.

The teen was reportedly with his friends in a public courtyard on Spring Street near Varick Street when a conflict erupted between them and another group of teens shortly before 2.30pm, according to the New York Daily News.

The conflict escalated and someone began shooting. The teen was hit in his head and thigh.