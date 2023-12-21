Washington police officers found not guilty in 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three Washington state police officers charged in the 2020 fatal shooting of Manuel Ellis have been acquitted on all charges following a gruelling two-month trial in which Ellis was blamed for his own death by the defence.

Officers Matthew Collins, 40 and Christopher Burbank, 38 were facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the 3 March 2020 death of Ellis, who was Black. A third officer, 34-year-old Timothy Rankine, faced charges of first-degree manslaughter.

During the two-month trial, prosecutors told jurors how the officers knocked Ellis to the ground and punched, choked and shot him with a taser until he died. Before he was killed, Ellis whispered to the officers: “Can’t breathe, sir.”

The officers remained employed and on paid leave by the Tacoma Police Department and free on bail throughout the proceedings, The Seattle Times reports. The unanimous not-guilty verdict on Thursday comes after jurors were asked to restart deliberations for a second time earlier this week after one of them reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Attorneys representing the defendants argued in court that Ellis was the aggressor and that he attacked the officers with “super-human strength” and eventually died of a drug overdose and a damaged heart, despite evidence suggesting otherwise. The defence also made controversial characterisations of the circumstances surrounding Ellis’ death, directly blaming him for being “paranoid” and ultimately “[causing] his own death.”

A sign that reads “Gone but not forgotten” is shown on a cross displayed May 27, 2021, at a memorial (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ellis’ cause and manner of death were ruled a homicide caused by lack of oxygen due to physical restraint. Ellis was on his stomach, with both his legs and arms tied and his body pressed against the concrete while the officers rested their weight on him, The News Tribune reports.

The defence had focused on methamphetamine levels present in Ellis’ body at the time of his death and an enlarged heart noted in the autopsy report.

Three witnesses said they saw the officers sitting in their patrol car as Ellis approached and walked to the passenger side. When Ellis turned to leave, Burbank threw open the door and knocked Ellis to the ground, according to the witnesses.

Prosecutors also played video recorded by the witnesses for the jury.

Mr Burbank and Mr Collins gave their official statements before they knew there was audio and video of the encounter, Ms Eakes said. They claimed Ellis attacked them violently and relentlessly and didn’t say a coherent word.

“But you know that’s not true,” Ms Eakes told the jury. “He did speak after he was pinned to the ground. He said he couldn’t breathe, sir, politely and nicely.”

When Mr Rankine showed up and pinned Ellis to the ground, even though he was in handcuffs, Ellis said he couldn’t breathe three more times.

Mr Rankine responded by saying, “If you’re talking to me you can breathe just fine.” After that, they put hobbles on Ellis’ ankles and connected them to his handcuffs.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.