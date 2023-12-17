Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Professional basketball player linked to woman’s disappearance

Marayna Rodgers went missing on a trip to Las Vegas

Megan Sheets
Sunday 17 December 2023 16:49
<p>Marayna Rodgers went missing in Las Vegas on 6 December</p>

Marayna Rodgers went missing in Las Vegas on 6 December

(Handout via KLAS)

A professional basketball player has been arrested in connection with a woman’s disappearance in Las Vegas.

Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old medical assistant, vanished while visiting Sin City from Washington state with her friends on 6 December.

Over a week later, NBA G League player Chance Comanche was arrested by an FBI team on Friday in Sacramento, California, under a warrant for first-degree kidnapping.

Mr Comanche, 27, was subsequently released by the Stockton Kings team. A representative for the team declined to comment, 8NewsNow reported.

The outlet said that the Stockton Kings had played the G League Ignite in Henderson, Nevada, the day before Ms Rodgers’ disappearance. Henderson is approximately a 20-minute drive from Las Vegas.

Mr Comanche is set to appear in court on Tuesday in Sacramento.

Prior to his arrest, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden was arrested on a first-degree kidnapping charge in the Rodgers case.

The criminal complaint supporting charges against Harnden alleges that she held Ms Rodgers against her will “for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm”, 8NewsNow reported.

It is unclear if or how Mr Comanche and Ms Harnden knew each other, or their possible links to Ms Rodgers.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in