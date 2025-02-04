The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested Monday in Florida for driving under the influence, resisting arrest and cocaine possession, according to TMZ.

The 34-year-old is now being held in the Orange County Jail, public records show. The details surrounding his arrest are unclear.

The Independent has contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Jordan was previously arrested in 2012 for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing justice by Omaha police. Police described him as “very animated, intoxicated and uncooperative” during the incident, CBS News reported. He later pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and paid a $250 fine.

Jordan once dated Larsa Pippen, a 50-year-old reality TV star formerly featured on The Real Housewives of Miami and the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen. News of Pippen and Jordans’ break up came early last year, when she shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts, People reports.

This included a poll on her story that read, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

She also posted another story with the caption, “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life...Choose wisely.”

Jordan’s father reportedly did not support the relationship. The NBA icon, when asked in 2023 by a photographer if he approved of their relationship, said “No,” according to TMZ.

But a source close to the couple told People the breakup had “nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.”

“They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship,” the source said.

Jordan previously played for the University of Central Florida Knights men’s basketball team. He left the team in 2012 before graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the university’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management.

More to come...