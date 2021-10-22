Ex-marine singlehandedly tackles armed robber in Arizona

A former marine singlehandedly tackled an armed individual to the ground during an attempted robbery in Arizona.

CCTV footage showed the person entering the petrol station dressed entirely in black and brandishing a weapon.

A second person believed to be an accomplice whose face was also covered is shown following close behind.

Once the two individuals are both through the door, the unarmed customer, who was later identified as a US Marine Corps veteran, is seen swiftly lunging at the gun-toting robber.

The pair fall out of shot of the surveillance camera, but the apparent accomplice is seen scrambling for the door of the Chevron garage.

Police said no injuries were reported during the incident on 20 October.

One suspect was arrested and taken to the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center in connection with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The customer told police after the attempted robbery: “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

Officers said they were seeking two other suspects who fled the scene.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said in a statement on Wednesday: “At 4.30am YCSO Deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Chevron located in 10700 block of S. Fortuna Road.

“The business is blocked off. Investigators are on scene. Please avoid the area. More details to be released at a later time.”

In an update later on Wednesday, the department added: “Business has reopened and the area has been cleared. The investigation is ongoing. No victims were injured.”