A married couple were found dead at a Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Colorado, according to police.

Thornton Police said in a tweet that a "suspicious device" was found at the scene.

"The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined," the department said in the statement. "A suspicious device found at the scene is being evaluated by the Hazardous Materials Unit."

Police said there was not an active threat against the community following the deaths.

Officials have not released a cause of death at this time.

According to The Denver Post, the pair were a married couple, and police believe their deaths may have been a murder-suicide.

Police were initially responding to a structure fire call on Sunday morning at the Kingdom Hall when they received a second call claiming an adult man had shot and killed an adult woman and then turned the weapon on himself.

According to Thornton police, the couple were married and former members of the Kingdom Hall. The Adams County Coroner’s Office will identify the couple in the coming days.

The city’s mayor, Jan Kulmann, issued a statement saying she was "saddened by the violent actions that took two lives in our city."

"This kind of violence is always shocking but particularly on Christmas Day," she said.