Maryland elections official charged over Jan 6 Capitol riot

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Republican official in Maryland has resigned after the FBI arrested him on charges related to the Capitol riot.

Carlos Ayala, who serves on the Maryland State Board of Elections, resigned from his post on Thursday after the FBI arrested him on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

Maryland State Elections Board Chair Michael Summers confirmed his resignation in a statement on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

“The board is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of our elections in Maryland in a non-partisan manner,” Mr Summers said. “The State Board will remain steadfast in our mission to oversee our elections process and serve as a trusted source of information for all Marylanders during the presidential election year.”

Mr Ayala has been charged with felony civil disorder and other related misdemeanour offences for his alleged participation in the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Ayala was identified in a group of rioters who illegally gathered in restricted areas on the Capitol's grounds. He was allegedly spotted near a large scaffolding that had been erected for use in the upcoming inauguration.

Footage captured on the day of the riot allegedly shows Mr Ayala climbing over police barricades and pushing toward the front of the crowd outside the Senate Wing door of the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.

Another video shows him allegedly standing inside the Senate Wing of the Capitol near a window. The DOJ said he was holding a "distinctive black and white flag" that was attached to a PVC pipe pole. The flag reportedly says "We the People" and "DEFEND", and bore the image of an M-16-style military rifle.

The DOJ further claimed that an unidentified rioter was seen near the same area jabbing a US Capitol Police officer with a flag and a flagpole, but it could not positively identify Mr Ayala in the footage.

Mr Ayala served for only a year in the state government; he was appointed last year by Governor Wes Moore on the recommendation of the state's Republican party.