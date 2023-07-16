Jump to content

Man accused of impersonating police officer and pulling over driver

Carl Colston, 47, accused of wearing tactical vest and flashing fake badge during incident

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Sunday 16 July 2023 21:44

Motorcyclist flees after pushing police officer into traffic

A Maryland man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and carrying out a fake traffic stop during which he is accused of flashing a badge and brandishing a pistol.

Carl Colston, 47, is accused of pulling over a victim in Greenbelt, Maryland, on 8 July, according to officials.

He has now been charged with having a handgun on his person, having a handgun in a vehicle and impersonating police, which are all misdemeanours.

Investigators say that Mr Colston drove up behind the victim, honking the horn of his Crown Victoria vehicle and flashing his white interior lights.

When the victim signalled for the suspect to pass him, police say Mr Colston got in front of him and blocked the roadway forcing the victim to stop.

Police say that the suspect then put on a Maryland Marshals tactical vest, flashed a badge, and called for backup using a handheld radio.

He is also accused of brandishing a black pistol, although not pointing it at the victim.

Maryland man Carl Colston accused of impersonating police officer and carrying out fake traffic stop

(GPD)

“The victim reported he grabbed a tactical vest, put it on, showed a badge, stated he was the police, and was calling for backup while speaking into a handheld radio Colston then grabbed a black pistol and did not point it at the victim, but lifted it up so that it was visible to the victim,” Greenbelt Police Department said in a statement.

Maryland man Carl Colston accused of impersonating police officer and carrying out fake traffic stop

(GPD)

When the victim told Mr Colston that he was recording the incident and calling police he allegedly got back in his car and drove off.

The suspect was arrested several days later during a traffic stop.

