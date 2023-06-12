Three men killed and three injured in mass shooting at Maryland home

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people are dead and three others injured after being shot during a shooting in a private residence on Sunday (11 June) evening in Annapolis, Maryland.

Police responded to calls of a shooting around 8pm local time on Sunday at 1000 block of Paddington Place where they found six people with gunshot wounds, Annapolis Police Department chief Edward Jackson said in a news conference on Sunday evening.

Three of the victims were determined deceased on the scene, police have not revealed their identities but said they were all males with ages ranging from “early 20s to about 50”.

The other victims were taken to Shock Trauma Units and are in stable condition as of Monday.

So far, police have not determined an exact motive but said they have a male person of interest in custody. Mr Jackson said the shooting was “not random”.

“This was an interpersonal dispute so I want to assure the community there is no public safety threat,” Mr Jackson said in the news conference.

Mr Jackson said the shooting was “unusual” for the area of Annapolis where it occurred

