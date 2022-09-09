Five people found shot dead at home in Maryland

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five bodies were found at a house in Maryland after deputies responded to shots being fired, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that the victims were discovered inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, which is situated near the state’s border with Delaware.

“We do have multiple deaths,” Lt. Micheal Holmes, CCSO spokesman told the Cecil Whig on Friday.

And he added: “We got a call indicating multiple people were shot,” Holmes said,

Officials say that there is no threat to the public.