Two people dead, 15 injured in mass shooting at street party in Michigan

Two people were killed and 15 were injured in a mass shooting at a street party of around 200 people in Michigan.

A 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, who are yet to be identified, were killed in the shooting.

The shooting occurred around midnight on Saturday in Saginaw, about 102 miles (164km) northwest of Detroit, Michigan police said.

Several people were also injured after they were struck by cars in chaotic scenes following the shooting as people tried to flee.

Michigan state police initially said there were around 200 people in the area of the street party and officers were trying to disperse the crowd before the shooting broke out, MLive.com reported.

At least three people among the injured were struck by cars, WNEM-TV reported.

Videos from the moment before the shooting showed a huge crowd of people dancing to music.

Following the shooting, people frantically ran for cover while some tended to an injured woman.

Multiple suspects are expected after investigators determined five different guns were fired in the shooting.

No arrests have been made yet.

The initial shooting led to others firing back into the crowd in response, police said.

“Police were nearby, preparing to disperse the crowd in this new location, when multiple 911 callers reported that people were shooting into the crowd at approximately 12am on June 24,” the press release said.

Authorities added that it began after “a fight broke out between partygoers resulting in gunshots being fired. In response, others in the crowd began shooting into the crowd, striking several victims. As people fled the scene, many were injured after being struck by fleeing vehicles”.

“Fifteen people were injured by gunshot or being struck by a vehicle. Two victims, a 19- year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, have died,” the release added.