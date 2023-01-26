Massachusetts nurse arrested after her two children, aged 5 and 3, found dead at home

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Massachusetts nurse will be charged with the murder of two of her children whom authorities say appear to have been strangled.

Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, while a seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.

Plymouth County district attorney Tim Cruz identified Ms Clancy as the suspect in the case on Wednesday and said that she had jumped out of a window at the family home in Duxbury.

“As soon as able, we will be arraigning her on the two charges of murder in the death of her children,” Mr Cruz said.

He identified the dead children as Cora Clancy and Dawson Clancy. Mr Cruz said the chief medical examiner’s office will determine the causes of death.

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation,” Mr Cruz said.

The suspect was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment, where she remained on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Massachusetts General Hospital confirmed Ms Clancy is an employee, according to WCVB.

Lindsay Clancy (WCVB)

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy,” the hospital said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

