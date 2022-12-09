Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Massachusetts man shot his fiancée’s father, mother and sister because he was unhappy they were staying with him, before dying by suicide, authorities said.

According to a statement by the Bristol County district attorney’s office, police got a call at around 3am on Wednesday in Fall River about a shooting.

The statement said the woman called 911 and said her fiancé had just shot members of her family and then taken his own life at the man’s home in 511 Bank Street.

The suspect, identified by the district attorney’s office as 25-year-old Christopher Jean Baptiste, was later pronounced dead at St Anne’s Hospital.

Hubert Labasquin, 69, his fiancée’s father was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died.

His fiancée’s sister, 25, and their mother, 59, were at St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford and are expected to survive, reported NBC News.

Baptiste’s fiancée’s family had been living with the couple at his residence “for the past several months” while they looked for another place to live, according to the district attorney’s office.

On Tuesday evening, Baptiste told his fiancée that he was “unhappy with her family continuing to reside with them”.

Later that night, he told her – while holding a firearm – that her family “had to leave the house immediately,” said the statement.

He got into a physical struggle with his fiancée’s father “at which point Mr Labasquin was shot”.

As Baptiste’s fiancée was calling 911, he shot her mother and sister and then shot himself, prosecutors said.

Authorities said he had a valid license for his firearm.

The case is now under investigation by prosecutors, Massachusetts state police and Fall River police.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.