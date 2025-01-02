The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Just hours after Shamsud-Din Jabbar rammed a truck into New Year’s Day revellers in New Orleans killing at least 15 people, reports came in of a second suspected terror attack in Las Vegas.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, media outlets in Colorado named Matthew Livelsberger as the man who detonated a Tesla Cybertruck outside Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel at 8.40 a.m. on Wednesday. Police are investigating whether it was a terrorist attack.

Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado Springs, died in the blast, with sevone other sustaining minor injuries, police said. Officials have not yet confirmed the name of the suspect or identify any of those who were injured.

The two New Year’s Day attackers were both Army veterans and, according to a report from Denver 7, allegedly served at the same military base, Fort Bragg.

In addition, Livelsberger and Jabbar rented their vehicles via the carsharing company, Turo, officials have said.

Authorities are investigating a possible link between the two men.

According to CBS, law enforcement sources said that Livelsberger was on active duty with the Army serving in Germany and was on leave in Colorado at the time of the incident. His wife allgedly hadn’t heard from him in several days prior to the incident, the source said.

open image in gallery Linkedin profile picture believed to be of Matthew Livelsberger, the man believed to have detonated a Tesla outside Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel ( LinkedIn )

Livelsberger spent 18 of his 19-year Army career with the Special Forces, according to his Linkedin profile. He is believed to have joined the Green Beret’s as a commmunicaton’s specialist in January 2006, before becoming a operations manager and team sergeant in February 2023.

The profile picture on the account shows a man sporting winter gear armed with an assault rifle, standing atop of a snowmobile in mountainous terrain.

His most recent role, from November 2024, was listed as a Remote and Autonomous Systems Manager for the Army.

Livelsberger earned a summa cum laude – an award given to the students earning the highest grades in their class – after graduating from Norwich University in Vermont with a degree in Strategic Studies and Defense Analysis, according to the social media profile.

It also states he earned the Department of State Meritorious Honor Award for “interagency contributions that resulted in increased interoperability and efficiency while serving as the Operations Sergeant at Special Operations Command Forward”.

Livelsberger often commented on posts from military personnel. In a comment on one viral post from an Air Force veteran, he responded to a question noting that “the govt” was responsible for making people believe they were responsible for others’ student debt.

Erasing student debts was a signature Biden-era policy.

At the age of 22, Livelsberger began collecting clothes, toys and educational items for children and disseminating off humanitarian aid while serving a tour in Afghanistan, he told the News Journal in his native Ohio.

Appealing to US citizens for donations in Janaury, 2010, he told the outlet: “Handing out humanitarian assistane continues to be one of the few approaches of gaining the credibility and loyalty of the people of Afghanistan and I believe you are directly contributing to our success at ground level.”

open image in gallery Flames rise from a Tesla Cybertruck after it exploded outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 1, 2025 ( Alcides Antunes/Reuters )

His wife, believed to be Sara Livelsberger, wrote on Facebook in May 2016 that she was a registered Democrat. She posted a picture of a graphic commissioned by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee appearing to show Donald Trump which read “stop bigotry”.

She captioned the post: “Perks of being a registered Democrat… I can’t wait to slap this baby on my truck.”

Sara Livelsberger shared photographs of the two together, posted almost a decade ago.

In one image from April 2016, the pair posed for a selfie, with Livelsberger sporting a camo backpack.

In another from July 2015, Livelsberger can be seen with a tattoo of a bald eagle and the American flag on his shoulder, as he posed with a dog.

A Facebook account that appears to belong to Livelsberger shows a heavily-tattooed man holding a baby, with its profile picture updated in September 2024.

Details on the Sara Livelsberger Facebook page and information released about Livelsberger’s age match reports from officials. One post from 2015 reads: “It is my old ass husbands’s 28th birthday!”

Sources told Denver 7 that multiple addresses had been associated with Livelsberger, with the FBI awaiting a search warrant for one residence on Marksheffel road late on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been brought in to assist, according to reports.

Authorities continue to investigate the explosion as a possible act of terror, an official with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ABC News, but a potential motive is not yet known.

open image in gallery Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department swarm the area around the Trump International Hotel ( Getty Images )

“At this time, we are investigating a number of leads, and I’m not prepared to release any of that information to you just yet,” Las Vegas County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a news conference on Wednesday evening. “I can tell you that there are seven victims right now that sustained injuries from the explosion.”

The fire has since been extinguished by the Clark County fire department.

Video posted on social media showed different angles of the explosion, which appeared to include fireworks.

Firework mortars and camp fuel canisters were found inside the truck, sources told Denver 7.

McMahill highlighted the link between Trump and Elon Musk, the Tesla founder and the president-elect’s incoming head of the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with cutting trillions from government spending.

“Obviously a Cybertruck, the Trump hotel, there are lots of questions we have to answer,” McMahill said, underscoring the close relationship between the president-elect and Tesla founder Elon Musk

Musk took the opportunity to praise Tesla’s Cybertruck for being so sturdy that he said it helped contain the blast.

“The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards,” he wrote in a post on X.