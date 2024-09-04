Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A lawyer for the so-called “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha has claimed that she “had no connection” to late Hollywood star Matthew Perry, as she heads to trial on charges in connection to his death.

Sangha, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested last month, along with four others, on charges of supplying Perry with the drugs that he overdosed on. On Tuesday, her trial date was set for March 4 2025.

When asked about the “mystery” link between Perry and Sangha, her lawyer Mark Geragos told the Today show on Wednesday: “There’s no mystery, she isn’t connected to Matthew Perry at all.”

Geragos claimed Sangha has been made into something “that she isn’t”.

“People like to make her out into something that she isn’t, but there’s a whole different side here, a story to be told and it will be told at her trial,” he added.

Sangha is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Jasveen Sangha, who has been dubbed the ‘Ketamine Queen’ by prosecutors ( Instagram )

Prosecutors said that Sangha is well-known as the “Ketamine Queen” in the Hollywood area when unveiling the charges at a press conference last month.

They described Sangha’s home in North Hollywood as a “drug-selling emporium” and called it the “Sangha Stash House” from which she allegedly packaged and distributed drugs for her “high end” and celebrity clients.

Friends star Perry was found dead in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home on October 28 2023. It was later determined that he had did of an overdose.

Matthew Perry died of an overdose in October last year ( AP )

Sangha has pleaded not guilty to th charges.

One of the other defendants, Dr Salvador Plasencia has also pleaded not guilty to illegally selling ketamine to Perry in the month before his death and will also go on trial in March.

Meanwhile, the three other defendants – Dr Mark Chavez, Eric Fleming, and Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa have already pleaded guilty to the charges against them.