A woman stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death by pouncing on him and knifing him as he ate his meal, according to police.

Destiny Gordon was charged with murder in connection to the incident, according to WLBT. She was in a Mississippi courtroom on Monday for an arraignment where bail was set at $2 million.

On Sunday, Christopher Borras, 22, was eating inside a Jackson, Mississippi, location when Gibson allegedly attacked.

Borras was eating his lunch and using Wi-Fi in the dining room when Gibson pounced during a dispute, police said. She jumped on the victim and plunged a knife in his chest. Borras tried to flee, but Gibson went after him.

Destiny Gordon was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the deadly stabbing. Her bail was set at $2 million ( Jackson police )

Jackson police Chief Joseph Wade told WAPT there was an argument before the stabbing, though it’s not clear what it was about.

"Whatever the verbal exchange was, it did not justify you producing this very large knife to take this young man’s life," Wade told the outlet.

A Good Samaritan inside the store helped subdue Gibson until police arrived.

A defense attorney said Gibson is homeless but had lived in the area for five years.

She is also accused of attacking another person inside the jail after her arrest, according to WAPT. In that case, authorities said Gibson used a spoon to stab another inmate in the eye. She will now likely be housed away from other inmates.

The McDonald’s operator released a statement after Borras’s death saying he was “shocked and devastated by this violent attack on one of our own.”

"We are providing counseling to our crew members and fully cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation," ower Michael Valluzo said.