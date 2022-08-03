Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother is defending her son who’s been accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker in the neck because her fries were cold.

Lisa Fulmore, 40, told the New York Post that she “talked to my son with the cops” and that he “is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do. She claims the “McDonald’s worker “came after him and whatever happened, happened.’”

Ms Fulmore’s 20-year-old son Michael Morgan shot the 23-year-old worker on Monday night around 7pm in the Brooklyn, New York, neighbourhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant.

She said she ordered the food on her phone and headed to the fast food restaurant to pick it up.

“I asked the girl to change the french fries because the fries [were] cold”, she told The Post. “She went to the french fry machine for maybe 10 seconds and brought back fries, so I thought they [were] new fries, so I ... left.”

“I taste the fries, and after I got to the third one, it was a cold fry still. So I went back to take the food back”, she added. “I asked her, ‘Why would you give me the same fries and just put one or two on top to make me think that you gave me new fries?’ She started laughing, and all of them started laughing, acting like it’s funny. I was like, ‘What’s funny? I paid for food, and I should get what I asked for.’ They laughed at me”, the mother of three boys claimed.

Ms Fulmore continued and, of the employee who was subsequently shot, said:“One of them was like, ‘All of this over fries?’ So now I’m arguing with them back and forth. The boy where they cook the food ... was like, ‘You got all this food in your teeth.’ So I said, ‘You wanna take it out? You’re saying I got all this food in my teeth, you wanna take it out?’”

She claims that when she asked to speak to the person in charge, employees told her that the manager had left.

“Everybody started laughing again”, the mother told The Post. “This is when I was on the phone with my son. I was like, ‘They in this McDonald’s playing with me.’ I was like, I got kids their age, I’m not going to sit here and keep arguing with these little kids.”

“He was like, ‘I’m coming down the block’”, she said, referring to her son.

Ms Fulmore alleges that she told her son not to come to the McDonalds because she didn’t want him “to get in trouble,” but he showed up anyway and she recalls that he told the employees to “back off my mother.”

While the son attempted to challenge the employee who was later gravely injured outside, the worker didn’t leave the building at that time. Ms Fulmore thought the drama “was over because my son left the store,” but shortly after she was approached by another staff member who asked her where her son was.

“He went looking for my son”, she claimed. “The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot. So I ran to the door. I said, ‘Who’s shooting?’”

“Your son”, she quoted someone as telling her.

“I looked, and I [see] a boy on the ground, and then I saw my son running the other way. I called 911, and then I sat there and waited”, she said.

She said she was unaware if her son had a firearm or fired a shot, but that the “only thing I know is that my son was arguing with the boy and the boy did go out looking for my son.”

Police told the paper that the worker had no previous criminal history and there is nothing suggesting that he was armed when he was shot.

“There was no reason for him to go outside looking for somebody”, Ms Fulmore told the paper of the injured worker. “Whatever happened outside, you caused that to happen”, she claimed.

While Ms Fulmore’s son is in the custody of law enforcement, he hasn’t been charged. His criminal history includes grand larceny in 2019 and assault and theft of service the previous year, in addition to multiple sealed arrest cases, police told the publication.

The victim was reportedly in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center as of Wednesday morning.