Five dead in Texas shooting as police hold suspect in custody
Shooting occured in small town between Austin and Dallas
Five people are “confirmed deceased” after a mass shooting in a small town in Texas, according to officials.
Police have a suspect in custody for the killings in McGregor, Texas, Department of Public Safety sergeant Ryan Howard told reporters.
Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims or the alleged shooter.
This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.
