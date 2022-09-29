Five dead in Texas shooting as police hold suspect in custody

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five people are “confirmed deceased” after a mass shooting in a small town in Texas, according to officials.

Police have a suspect in custody for the killings in McGregor, Texas, Department of Public Safety sergeant Ryan Howard told reporters.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims or the alleged shooter.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.