Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Five dead in Texas shooting as police hold suspect in custody

Shooting occured in small town between Austin and Dallas

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Thursday 29 September 2022 23:39
<p>Texas Department of Public Safety’s Ryan Howard described a shooting that took place in McGregor, Texas, on 29 September 2022.</p>

Texas Department of Public Safety’s Ryan Howard described a shooting that took place in McGregor, Texas, on 29 September 2022.

(KWTX)

Five people are “confirmed deceased” after a mass shooting in a small town in Texas, according to officials.

Police have a suspect in custody for the killings in McGregor, Texas, Department of Public Safety sergeant Ryan Howard told reporters.

Mr Howard said the shooting occured on Thursday morning.

“The main thing was an officer-involved shooting as well as another incident that took place,” he said. “Because that incident is still under investigation, I can’t give full details about the incident that transpired.”

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims or the alleged shooter.

A GoFundMe page identifies two of the victims as mother and daughter Natalie and Lori Aviles.

“Our sweet Natalie and Lori, you’ll forvever be in our hearts!” cousin Laila Hidrogo, the organiser of the page, wrote on Facebook. “None of this feels real, but we know you’re rejoicing with our Father in Heaven...Please continue to keep Ezra and Zion, Lori’s Son, our family in your prayers.”

The gunman shot his wife and her two children, according to an anonymous law enforcement official who spoke with KWTX, before being shot by police.

Two other deceased women—one found in the street and another in a nearby home—were discovered at the scene, the official said.

A bystander told KXXV that police were spotted going “in and out” of a home crime scene in McGregor.

“This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town,” McGregor mayor Jimmy Hering said in a statement. “While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers and the community of McGregor in your thoughts and prayers. We will keep the public informed as investigative facts are confirmed.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in