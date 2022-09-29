Five dead in Texas shooting as police hold suspect in custody

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five people are “confirmed deceased” after a mass shooting in a small town in Texas, according to officials.

Police have a suspect in custody for the killings in McGregor, Texas, Department of Public Safety sergeant Ryan Howard told reporters.

Mr Howard said the shooting occured on Thursday morning.

“The main thing was an officer-involved shooting as well as another incident that took place,” he said. “Because that incident is still under investigation, I can’t give full details about the incident that transpired.”

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims or the alleged shooter.

A GoFundMe page identifies two of the victims as mother and daughter Natalie and Lori Aviles.

“Our sweet Natalie and Lori, you’ll forvever be in our hearts!” cousin Laila Hidrogo, the organiser of the page, wrote on Facebook. “None of this feels real, but we know you’re rejoicing with our Father in Heaven...Please continue to keep Ezra and Zion, Lori’s Son, our family in your prayers.”

The gunman shot his wife and her two children, according to an anonymous law enforcement official who spoke with KWTX, before being shot by police.

Two other deceased women—one found in the street and another in a nearby home—were discovered at the scene, the official said.

A bystander told KXXV that police were spotted going “in and out” of a home crime scene in McGregor.

“This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town,” McGregor mayor Jimmy Hering said in a statement. “While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers and the community of McGregor in your thoughts and prayers. We will keep the public informed as investigative facts are confirmed.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.