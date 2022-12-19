One student injured, one arrested in Boston high school bathroom fight

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Boston-area high school was put under temporary lockdown on Monday after a bathroom fight sent one student to a hospital and left another “in custody,” according to Massachusetts police.

The incident happened at Medford Vocational Technical High School, just a few miles from the Massachusetts state capital, per a report in NBC10 Boston.

The fight was discovered when a student turned up at the school nurse’s office with “what looked like a laceration on his chest,” Medford Police Capt. Paul Covino told reporters in a press conference on Monday afternoon. The male student was taken to the hospital with what he described as a “non-life-threatening wound.”

“One other person is in custody,” he continued. “And we have a small group of other ones that are going to be detained and brought to the police station to be questioned ... we’re gonna have to have their parents come in, and so on and so forth.”

Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn told WCVB that this was an “isolated incident and is in no way representative of the values and ideals the school administration strives for, it’s a horrific day for our school community and I’m appalled that this happened. My thoughts are with the families, students and our Mustang community.”

A temporary lockdown was lifted before the end of the school day.

The Independent has contacted Medford police and Medford Vocational Technical High School for comment.