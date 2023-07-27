Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Imirowicz, who was convicted of killing her father by throwing corrosive lye powder and water onto him in 2021, allegedly was aided in writing her plea for mercy by the mother of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Imirowicz, 19, killed her 64-year-old father, Konrad, after she found him too drunk to take her to a hair appointment ahead of her 18th birthday.

Mr Imirowicz died six months later due to complications from the attack.

The 19-year-old was convicted and spent 500 days in jail before her sentence was reduced and she was released.

During her time in prison, the 19-year-old made a close friend who helped her pen her plea for mercy — Jennifer Crumbley.

"She helped me write the things out that I didn't know how to put into words," Imirowicz told CourtTV.

She read the speech out during her sentencing hearing.

Ms Crumbley and her husband, James, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the four students their son, Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing.

The Crumbley parents bought their son the gun he used in the mass shooting and allegedly ignored warning signs that he could become violent.

Imirowicz and Ms Crumbley spent months together in prison.

Megan Imirowicz, 19, was convicted for killing her father using lye powder and water. She said Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley, helped her write her sentencing plea (Michigan State Police)

School Shooting Michigan (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

"I was just in the moment. I wanted every single word to be heard and felt by everybody," Imirowicz said. "Writing that took months, and the very last minute I finally found the words."

She further said that "to be able to get those words out meant a lot to me," and that "a lot was riding on them."

Imirowicz said that Ms Crumbley was her "best friend."

"I have a best friend that's in jail and she was with me through this whole thing and she helped me with it," she said. "Jennifer Crumbley. She just told me to speak with my heart, she helped me write the things out that I didn't know how to put into words."

Imirowicz's speech focused on the deep bond she said she had with her father, who was eventually revealed to be an alcoholic, and on her insistence that she was devastated by his loss.

"One of the biggest things overlooked in this case is that me and my siblings lost my dad too. That loss has severely broken us," she said, insisting the prosecution had wrongly portrayed her as a remorseless killer.