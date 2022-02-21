A small town is in shock after it emerged that a local mother had been allegedly having sex with high school students in exchange for vape pens.

Melissa Blair is charged with solicitation of a minor, 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronising prostitution, and forfeiture of personal property.

The 38-year-old mother from Englewood, Tennessee, is accused of having sexual encounters with at least nine boys from McMinn Central High School from the spring of 2020 until late 2021.

The mother of one of the victims told ABC affiliate News 9 that she would reach out to the teens on social media and offer items such as vape pens in exchange for sexual favours.

“We are devastated at this point. I cannot in words describe what it feels like to be going through what we’re going through right now. It is every emotion that you can imagine. And none of them happy,” said the mother.

“People focus mostly on the perpetrator… they don’t realise how it devastates a family. How the families are at home, and we don’t know what to do next. I have no idea how to go forward with this.”

Ms Blair was a member of the high school’s booster club and had a child at the school until they transferred.

Lee Parkinson, the director of McMinn County schools, says the investigation started after an anonymous letter about Ms Blair was sent to his office.

According to Sheriff Joe Guy, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services on 9 December 2021. As interviews progressed, more information came to light and additional victims were found.

Detectives interviewed Ms Blair on 15 December, searched her home, and served a letter from Mr Parkinson banning her from school property and activities.

The investigation grew larger as more parents and victims contacted authorities. On 15 February police were able to present the case to a grand jury upon which indictments were issued.

“The current charges are related to nine confirmed male juvenile victims,” said Sheriff Guy.

“Seven of the victims are still juveniles. Two were victimised as juveniles but are now adults. We suspect there may be additional juvenile victims and we encourage them or their parents to contact us. There may possibly be other victims who are now adults, and we also encourage them to contact us.”

He added: “This type of case is difficult and shocking even to seasoned detectives, and I want to commend our staff for the many hours of identifying, locating, and interviewing victims and their families, as well as the many days of putting together the search warrant and subsequent case file. But most importantly we want to offer support and resources to the victims and their parents as we move forward.”

District Attorney Steve Crump says: “It is inevitable that there are other victims, but we also understand you may be worried about your privacy. We want to make the fullest amount of justice possible.”

Ms Blair turned herself in at the McMinn County Jail on Tuesday but was released on a $100,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on 28 February.