Two men have been arrested and are expected to be charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega, according to multiple reports.

A 16-year-old teenager was arrested as the possible shooter while a 27-year-old was arrested after being stopped in the car police believe was used in the shooting, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

The girl was killed by a stray bullet fired on Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s Little Village Neighbourhood. A 26-year-old man thought to be the intended target of the shooting was also wounded.

One man was arrested on Monday after investigators pulled him over driving a Toyota Camry, believed to be used as the getaway car, and allegedly found a loaded gun in the driver’s side door, according to a police report seen by the Times.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office told the Times that prosecutors “anticipate charges may be filed sometime this afternoon”.

Police Superintendent David Brown and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx scheduled a press conference on the Ortega investigation on Wednesday, a police spokesperson confirmed toThe Daily Beast.

This is breaking news. More follows.