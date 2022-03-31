An American mother-of-four has been killed in a mass shooting that left 20 people dead and several more injured at a cockfight venue in Mexico.

Melissa Silva, 36, died on Sunday night when gunmen burst into the venue in the town of Las Tinajas, Michoacan state, and opened fire.

Ms Silva, who grew up in a Chicago suburb but was living in California, was on holiday with her 16-year-old sister Arleth Silva at the time.

Arleth was also shot twice in the leg and once in the lung during the ambush but survived.

Family members said on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for Ms Silva’s funeral and Arleth’s hospital bills that Ms Silva leaves behind four children, three of them aged under 18 - 17, 12 and 10.

Arleth is in a critical condition in the ICU, the GoFundMe said.