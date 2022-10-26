Three men convicted for supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Three men who were charged with supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have been convicted on all charges.

The Associated Press reports that Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were convicted for providing "material support" to a terrorist act. The men were part of a militaristic, right wing gang called the "Wolverine Watchmen."